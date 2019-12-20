Mr Owen has worked at Longsands since 2006 in a number of middle and senior leadership roles and "has had a great impact on the areas of the school he has led" says Astrea.

Hywel Jones has led the school as interim principal since Astrea joined the trust in September, 2016, alongside his role as deputy director of education for Cambridgeshire.

In a statement, Astrea said: "Longsands is already making rapid improvements and Mr Jones will continue to work alongside Mr Owen for the duration of the spring term, before reverting full time to his role as deputy director of education. In this capacity, he is responsible for all five of Astrea's schools in the county, with each of the principals reporting to him.

Speaking of his appointment, Mr Owen said: "I believe passionately that excellent schooling is the right of every child, and I am determined that this vision is achievable for our community. I am committed to leading Longsands in the next phase of its development, ensuring that as a school we hold the highest expectations for all of our students and we offer a curriculum that provides them with an opportunity to learn and develop a core knowledge about the world in which they live. Under my leadership, Longsands Academy will encourage all students to work hard and demonstrate kindness in all that they do."

Hywel Jones said: "I am delighted that we have appointed Mr Owen - he is very highly thought of within the school community, and I have every confidence that he will take Longsands from strength to strength in this next phase of the academy's development. Longsands has the potential to be a really great school - that is already apparent from the impact of the changes already made. This next phase will be about further embedding those changes and accelerating improvements so that Longsands becomes a school that everyone is proud of."