The upgraded building will be home to 180 school children in the area.

A pipe band preceded the official ribbon cutting which was carried out by Mr Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, along with head teacher Jo Phillips and pupils Abigail Alexander and Arshman Chudahry.

The opening of the school was followed by a fete with a number of stalls such as face painting and tombola.

NHS staff were also on hand to show people how to carry out resuscitation as well as members of the army displaying some of their equipment.

Others attending the opening ceremony included county councillors Simon Bywater and Lis Every, along with Huntingdonshire District Council's David Keane.

Mr Vara said: "I was delighted to officially open the school and meet some staff and parents. It is an excellent modern and spacious building which will be of enormous benefit to the pupils. I was also very pleased to see that there is a good-sized play area alongside the school.

"The dedication and commitment of head teacher Jo Phillips and her staff is very impressive and a huge 'thank you' is due to all those who put in so much hard work to enable this new school to be built. I am looking forward to visiting the school again."

Mrs Phillips said: "We were delighted with the level of interest and support we received from both the local and wider community as we celebrated the grand opening of our new building.

"The school is much more than just a building to us: it is a light, airy space in which everyone feels valued and valuable - a place where learning is not just the order of the day, but a real pleasure to be part of. It's the school our children and our community have long-awaited and long-deserved. We're very grateful to all those who were involved in its planning and construction."