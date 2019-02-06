Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC) is proposing to build the school, which will include a pre-school, at Wintringham Park on the eastern edge of the town.

Preparatory work, including infrastructure and landscaping for the 2,800 homes, has already begun.

Building work will start in the spring and some of the homes could be occupied before Christmas.

Some of the money for the new school has come from Section 106 funding from the developer, Urban & Civic.

If approved, the school will have a three-class pre-school for children aged from 0-4 years, and places for pupils up to Year 6.

The county council will fund extra places to “address wider educational needs”.

“It is estimated the total number at full enrolment will be 708 students and 60 teachers and support staff,” according to the planning document.

It also says: “The delivery of the primary school will have lasting benefits for Wintringham Park. It will provide a positive learning environment for pupils, and be a hub for the new community providing facilities outside of hours.

“The high quality, sustainable, colourful design of the school will contribute a positive key building to the development.

“The layout of the school has taken account of the wider pedestrian and cycle routes through the site to enable convenient access and to provide an appropriate level of car parking for staff.”

The proposed school is the first of two planned for the location and will be a two-storey building with classrooms arranged around a central open ‘forest’ courtyard.

A hall, library, offices and specialist teaching spaces are also planned for the school, which is forecast to open in 2020.

Playgrounds, including playing courts, green oval sports track, a football/rugby pitch and two mini football pitches are also proposed for the new development.