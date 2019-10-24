The modernised branch is located in the McColl's store in Bishops Road and is now open seven days a week. It opened on October 18.

Chief operating officer for McColl's, Dave Thomas, said: "We are delighted to be welcoming customers to Bishops Road post office, which will offer a wide range of Post Office services alongside our extensive retail offer.

"As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community."

The new branch offers customers a wide range of Post Office services, from posting letters and parcels to collecting and returning online shopping items. Customers can also take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance enquiries for customers of all the main UK banks. The new Post Office services are available seven days a week: Monday-Friday: 6am-10pm; Saturday and Sunday: 7am-10pm.

The new branch aims to offer more convenience to Post Office customers by extending the availability of services in the area. The new branch joins outlets in St Neots and Eaton Socon.

Adam Williams, Post Office multiples account executive, said: "We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best. We know how important our services are to customers, and are confident that this brand new Post Office alongside St Neots and Eaton Socon will ensure that people in this area have easy access to our services."

Post Office services are offered from a low-screened, open-plan counter that is integrated into the retail counter, enabling customers to carry out a wide range of Post Office transactions alongside retail purchases.