Published: 11:52 AM September 28, 2021

A new Post Office branch opened in St Neots on Monday.

The new Longsands Parade Post Office branch can be found in the Nisa Local Store and will be open seven days-a-week (8am-7pm). This joins branches in St Neots and Eynesbury, bringing important services to the area.

Post Office partner account manager, Adam Williams, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.

“We know how important our services are to customers and are confident that this brand-new Post Office, alongside the other branches in the area at St Neots and Eynesbury, will ensure that people in this area of St Neots have easy access to our services.”



