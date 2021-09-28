News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
New Post Office branch opens in St Neots

person

Tom Henman

Published: 11:52 AM September 28, 2021   
Nisa Local

Nisa Local - Credit: Google Maps

A new Post Office branch opened in St Neots on Monday.

The new Longsands Parade Post Office branch can be found in the Nisa Local Store and will be open seven days-a-week (8am-7pm). This joins branches in St Neots and Eynesbury, bringing important services to the area. 

Post Office partner account manager, Adam Williams, said: “We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best. 

“We know how important our services are to customers and are confident that this brand-new Post Office, alongside the other branches in the area at St Neots and Eynesbury, will ensure that people in this area of St Neots have easy access to our services.”


Cambridgeshire
St Neots News

