New play equipment in Hinchingbrooke Country Park completed for lots of outdoor fun

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 1:15 PM October 5, 2022
The new integrated roundabout play area in Hinchingbrooke Country Park is part of a fully inclusive zone for children.

The new integrated roundabout play area in Hinchingbrooke Country Park is part of a fully accessible and inclusive zone for children. - Credit: Huntingdonshire District Council

Families and children can enjoy some outdoor fun on brand-new play areas in Hinchingbrooke Country Park following the installation of the final pieces.

The new specialist accessibility equipment includes a wheelchair swing, integrated roundabout, climbing frame and integrated seesaw.

The final pieces installed finishes of the four new play areas across the park as part of a large Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) investment in Hinchingbrooke Country Park. 

Executive Councillor for Leisure, Waste and Street Scene, Cllr Simone Taylor, said: “The new play areas have been open since June and were much-loved and well-used throughout the school holidays, however, we were unable to complete them due to equipment delays.

"Now that we have installed the specialist accessibility equipment that we have been waiting for, we are very happy with the play provision that is now on offer in one of our flagship parks.

“Inclusivity and accessibility were at the forefront of the design brief for our improvements investment in the country park, and now that we have specialist accessibility equipment in our play areas, we are moving in the right direction to ensure that everyone can enjoy Huntingdonshire’s parks and opens spaces and show that everyone is welcome.”

Installation of the specialist accessibility play equipment was delayed due to issues with supply chains and the availability of some materials.

However, following the delivery of the new pieces on September 7, the installation has been completed, accommodating up to 120 children and increasing the opportunities for active, physical play as part of a healthier lifestyle.

To follow up on the completion of the new play provision at the park, new benches are scheduled to be installed next month, with new and improved pathways scheduled as part of the wider investment project in Hinchingbrooke Country Park.

Public exhibitions to showcase proposals for the wider investment in Hinchingbrooke Country Park are being held on-site at the Countryside Centre on Friday, October 7 (between 6-7:30pm) and Saturday, October 8 (between 10am-3pm).

Public exhibition information will also be available online, and follow-up exhibition dates that will be held at Pathfinder House in Huntingdon, with dates and times to be announced.

For further information, visit www.huntingdonshire.gov.uk/hcpimprovements.

