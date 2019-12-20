You can go for a relaxing swim or try out a fitness class from the varied timetable. Picture: SLL You can go for a relaxing swim or try out a fitness class from the varied timetable. Picture: SLL

We spoke to Paula Sinfield-Vincent, Corporate Fitness Manager at SLL and she explains how the new 'Lifestyles programme' at Sawtry Leisure Centre can help you reach your fitness goals.

Get started with a plan made only for you

"The Lifestyles program is a unique, personally tailored workout routine designed to suit your body, your routine and your needs. You meet with a professional consultant that will get to know you, run body composition scans to find out what you're made of and evaluate your body's capability," said Paula.

"With this information, they can offer you the professional guidance you need to plan your time efficiently, use the right equipment, enjoy your session and get the most from your workout without injuring yourself."

Fitting in with your life, not the other way around

Your fitness consultant will design a routine that matches your fitness level, whether you're a beginner or regular gym enthusiast.

"There's something for everyone no matter what fitness level you're at. We all benefit from different kinds of exercise which is why we work with you to devise a training plan that's right for you," Paula explained.

To look at the facilities available at Sawtry, download the SLL Lifestyles app from the App Store or Google Play today. You can book classes on the go, manage your activities and track your progress in a way that works for you.

"To make getting to the gym easy, we offer a crèche service which is even included with some of our memberships," said Paula. "We understand with young ones it's hard to find free time. This way your child can learn, play and socialise in a

stimulating environment while you get the exercise and personal time you need."

Something for everyone

One way to make keeping fit fun is by trying new sports and alternating between individual and group activities. Use workouts as a time to let go, relieve stress and have a laugh with new people. With your membership, you can get unlimited access to the gym and use of the sports hall for racquet sports and more. You can go for a relaxing swim or try out a fitness class from the varied timetable.

"A varied workout routine is good for building stamina, increasing your cardio and strengthening all muscle groups," said Paula. "It stops you from getting bored and prevents you from slipping back in to bad habits."

More than a workout

The Lifestyles programme is about taking the steps you need to lead a healthier and happier life. Finding the right advice and an exercise plan that works for you will help you achieve your fitness goals faster.

"We'll be there to support you every step of the way to help you with anything you need," said Paula. "Your fitness consultant will continue to evaluate your progress and adjust and reset your goals as you need to make sure you get the most out of your membership and keep pushing yourself."

SLL is a charitable leisure management trust that works with local authorities to provide a range of services to improve health and well-being across Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Rutland.

They are committed to helping you take a step towards a fitter, healthier life and helping you maintain it.

Become a Lifestyles member and book your first consultation at sll.co.uk/lifestyles-at-sawtry Call 01478 802 838 or email enquiries.sawtry@sll.co.uk to find out more about the services on offer at Lifestyles at Sawtry.