Pupils and staff at Middlefield Primary Academy in St Neots now have a much more interesting outside space thanks to the efforts of a Cambridgeshire artist.

The work of art at the Eynesbury school was carried out by artist and counsellor Tim Shucker-Yates, and his apprentice Rosa, and has transformed the playground.

A competition was held in school to decide a design for the mural. The winning entry from each year group was chosen. (Daud, now Y7, Martha Y6, Lou Y5, Oliver Y4, Sonnie Y3, Olivia Y2 and Taylor Y1).

The school’s PTA funded the mural and Glenda Dunn, the school’s art and design lead, co-ordinated the project.

Headteacher Carol Besant said: "The children absolutely loved seeing the weekly transformation of the mural.

"Tim and Rosa were an absolute joy to have in school and interacted with all of the children.

"Also, we are so lucky to have such a dedicated team of parents on our PTA. Huge thanks to them for funding this project."



