News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

New outside mural at St Neots academy

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:29 PM November 11, 2021
Artist Tim Shucker-Yates, with Glenda Dunn and pupils at Middlefield in St Neots.

Artist Tim Shucker-Yates, with Glenda Dunn and pupils at Middlefield in St Neots. - Credit: MIDDLEFIELD

Pupils and staff at Middlefield Primary Academy in St Neots now have a much more interesting outside space thanks to the efforts of a Cambridgeshire artist.

The work of art at the Eynesbury school was carried out by artist and counsellor Tim Shucker-Yates, and his apprentice Rosa, and has transformed the playground.

A competition was held in school to decide a design for the mural. The winning entry from each year group was chosen. (Daud, now Y7, Martha Y6, Lou Y5, Oliver Y4, Sonnie Y3, Olivia Y2 and Taylor Y1).

The school’s PTA funded the mural and Glenda Dunn, the school’s art and design lead, co-ordinated the project.

Headteacher Carol Besant said: "The children absolutely loved seeing the weekly transformation of the mural.

You may also want to watch:

"Tim and Rosa were an absolute joy to have in school and interacted with all of the children.

"Also, we are so lucky to have such a dedicated team of parents on our PTA. Huge thanks to them for funding this project."


Most Read

  1. 1 Organisers of Hemingford Firework display issue apology
  2. 2 Police name victim of guided busway fatality
  3. 3 From The Archives: Karl Brockett talks about historic Godmanchester
  1. 4 TING bus service is roaring success in its first month
  2. 5 Cyclist, 16, seriously injured in busway crash
  3. 6 New reservoirs planned in water supply strategy
  4. 7 'A difficult winter ahead' NHS Trust announce Covid-19 emergency plan 
  5. 8 Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down
  6. 9 Driver avoids injuries as car overturns in Woodwalton crash
  7. 10 Man who cut off his mother's own head is given hospital order
St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A crash that happened Tuesday October 2, on Hinchingbrooke Park Road

Huntingdonshire Councillor urging for 'dangerous' Hinchingbrooke...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Emma van der Avoird and her daughter Khiana van der Avoird of Little Paxton

Tributes paid to a mother and daughter who died in a crash near the...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
A man has been hit by a car in St Ives

Cambs Live

Paramedics attend to Pedestrian who has been hit by a car in St Ives

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Rebecca Chambers the owner of The Shopkeepers Daughter is asking people to support their local high street. 

New shop in St Neots is 'love letter to my dad'

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon