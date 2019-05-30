Cllr Taplin was elected by Godmanchester Town Council on May 16, with Councillor Sue Worthington elected as deputy mayor.Cllr Taplin is hoping to continue the work done by the previous mayor, Cllr Sarah Conboy, by supporting youth organisations throughout the town, alongside working on projects that will affect older members of the community. Cllr Taplin spent 30 years in the Royal Air Force as a logistics officers. His wife, Nan, will be joining him as the mayoress. The couple, who have lived in Godmanchester for 25 years, have four sons, and eight grandchildren. Cllr Taplin said: 'I am keen to build on the foundations of my predecessor, Cllr Sarah Conboy, in supporting youth organisations throughout the town, and so the scouts and guides continue to be designated as future beneficiaries of the mayor's charity.