A new "family friendly" cafe-bar will create 25 new jobs when it opens its doors in Huntingdon in September.

West Country-based The Lounges has spent £600,000 converting the former Argos outlet in the High Street into its latest bar - to be known as Olmo Lounge.

The Lounges now has 100 restaurant-cafe-bars across the country, including a branch at Peterborough.

Joe Sadler, operations manager at The Lounges, said: "We're really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Olmo Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style.

"The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible."

Olmo Lounge, which opens on September 4, will trade from 9am-11pm, with closing at midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It offers an all-day menu.

The Lounges said the new bar would be a family-friendly, retro-inspired cosy retreat with eclectic artwork, quirky curios and over-sized vintage sofas. There would also be old school benches, strikingly painted table tops and statement lighting in the style liked by Lounge regulars.

The firm said: "Particular attention will be paid to families - there will be a fine selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads, a full menu for Little Loungers and high chairs and baby change facilities are available for the tiny ones.

"A community notice board will be available for those wanting to publicise events and a book swap area will be kept well stocked."

It added: "The team will be holding regular fund-raising events as part of their commitment to making a difference in the community."

The firm said Olmo Lounge would cater for all tastes throughout the day, including opportunities for coffee, a business lunch or an all day brunch.

The all-day menu includes authentic tapas, burgers, beef chilli, paninis and mac and cheese, together with a specials menu.

There will be special menus for vegans, those on gluten-free diets and for children.

All of the firm's bars have a name ending in "O" and Olmo is Italian for elm.