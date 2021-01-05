Litter picking group launch campaign to tackle rubbish in St Ives
A new campaign is set to be launched in St Ives to encourage people to take action against rubbish blighting the area.
St Ives Against Rubbish (STAR) will see residents join forces to understand what, where and why litter is being dropped – then tackle the issue.
The campaign includes the launch of a Facebook group, that litter-aware community members and organisations can join.
Members are asked to post information about litter picks undertaken locally, including photographs of any unusual items found, such as fishing rods or hub caps.
A town-wide litter pick was set to take place on January 9, but now tier 4 restrictions mean it will be postponed for a safer date.
However, STAR say that with restrictions permitting; anyone who has a bag, high-vis vest and grabber can take to the streets and public spaces to help as part of an exercise return at their own risk.
The initiative has already been supported by St Ives in Bloom, St Ives Town Council, St Ives EcoAction, St Ives Rotary and Huntingdonshire Green Party.
Hattie Grimwade, secretary of St Ives in Bloom, said: "We have been caring for the St Ives' environment for some time now, and we are happy to join the launch of STAR.
“We are always keen to welcome new volunteers, and would love to see more people getting involved in helping to make our town a great place to be, when it is safe to do so."
Cllr Jonathan Pallant, Mayor, St Ives, said: “We say, ‘love where you live!’, and we are proud to be promoting this message to all who live, work and visit St Ives.
“I encourage others to get involved in STAR to show they care about our wonderful town.”
Grabbers, bags and high visibility vests will be provided for those on organised picks when it is safe to do so in due course.
For further information, please email: siibinfo@gmail.com or stivesecoation@gmail.com or follow STAR on Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/stivesagainstrubbish/