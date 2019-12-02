Professor Robert Tombs from Cambridge University opened the new Resource Centre at Longsands Academy. Professor Robert Tombs from Cambridge University opened the new Resource Centre at Longsands Academy.

Professor Tombs spoke to staff, students and invited guests and then gave a talk to the school's history and politics society.

Longsands Academy and Astrea Sixth Form have invested £30,000 of capital investment funds in developing the Learning Resource Centre to ensure it can provide students with a modern, welcoming central resources provision at the heart of the school site.

Principal and deputy director of education of Astrea, Hywel Jones, said: "We are delighted to open this Learning Resource Centre, representing as it does our commitment to provide high levels of academic support to all of our students."

