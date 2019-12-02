Professor Tombs spoke to staff, students and invited guests and then gave a talk to the school's history and politics society. Longsands Academy and Astrea Sixth Form have invested £30,000 of capital investment funds in developing the Learning Resource Centre to ensure it can provide students with a modern, welcoming central resources provision at the heart of the school site. Principal and deputy director of education of Astrea, Hywel Jones, said: "We are delighted to open this Learning Resource Centre, representing as it does our commitment to provide high levels of academic support to all of our students." 