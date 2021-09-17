Published: 7:07 AM September 17, 2021

Hemingfords United latest junior team have been kitted out in style thanks to sponsors Bonito Platito.

Bonito Platito has sponsored the Hemingfords United Under-10s team, who compete in the Hunts Youth League. The deal allowed the team to purchase a new home kit and training tops for the squad of 10 players.



Team manager Rob Blake said: “We are delighted to have the support and generosity of a local business in Bonito Platito.”

Pete Hollebon, one of the teams coaches, added: “Caren has been brilliant from day one, supplying grazing platters and cake treats for our games too.”



Caren Schofield, owner of Bonito Platito said she was grateful to sponsor the Under-10s team.

“The team and the parents are so lovely. It’s a pleasure to cheer them on in their awesome new kit.”



Hemingfords Under 10s had a winning start to the new season with a closely fought game versus local rivals Fenstanton, winning 4-3.