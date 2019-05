The company confirmed plans today (Monday) to open a new store and garden centre in the town.

The discount retailer will take possession of the former Office Outlet site on Huntingdon Retail Park, off St Peters Road, in June and plans to open the store in the summer.

The store is set to undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme, the firm said.

A spokesman from B&M said: "We're feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

"We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in the summer."