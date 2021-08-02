News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Village job club providing vital service

Logo Icon

Tom Henman

Published: 1:17 PM August 2, 2021   
Volunteers in Brampton set up job club.

Volunteers in Brampton set up job club to support people to get back into work or launch new careers. - Credit: BRAMPTON JOB CLUB

A group of volunteers in Brampton have collaborated with Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) in a bid to help locals relaunch their careers.

Brampton Job Club (BJC) has been launched to support people in the village, not only to assist them in finding a vacancy in the short-term but guide them towards a successful career.

From identifying the key skills of the individual to cover-letter writing and interview techniques, BJC’s six volunteers can lean on their own working experience to give something back to the community.

All six of the individuals have undergone relevant HDC-provided professional training and have DBS security clearance.

One of BJC’s volunteers, Peter Finnigan, said: “Unemployment statistics are not just numbers, they represent real people and their families, right here in Brampton, who are impacted by what can be the devastating effect of losing a job.

“The free service we offer is to lend a helping hand to those seeking employment or even a change of direction. We offer practical help in assessing options, finding opportunities and presenting their skills in the best possible light. “

Cllr Simon Bywater, executive councillor for Community Resilience and Well-Being at HDC, said: “As the country has moved from response to recovery, the desire by the community to help others still remains.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Ives beloved market returns to town centre
  2. 2 Seven arrested after £70k-worth of bicycles stolen
  3. 3 Fundraising day at St Neots pub
  1. 4 Village job club providing vital service
  2. 5 Father murders daughter’s ex-partner in 'frenzied' multiple knife attack 
  3. 6 What are the outstanding primary schools in Huntingdonshire?
  4. 7 Protestors demand so-called beagle puppy ‘death camp’ is shut down
  5. 8 New programme of events for Commemoration Hall
  6. 9 Magic show set to go Wrong on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre
  7. 10 Life sentence for Huntingdon paedophile who abused seven girls

"This was, therefore, the perfect opportunity to upskill identified Brampton residents to enable them to help others living in the village who have been or are at risk of being made unemployed.

“From this vision, the Brampton Job Club was created. A group of kind, caring, willing and passionate local residents who have received extensive training to help anyone from the village who is looking for help to secure employment, re-train or start their own business.

“This supports the district council’s vision of ‘Good Start, Good Place, Good Health and Good Work’, and we are extremely grateful to be partnering with them on this project.”

BJC is one of the services on offer from Brampton Village Hub, which has ties to Brampton Surgery, Alzheimer’s Society, Hinchingbrooke Hospital, RAF Benevolent Fund, Cambridgeshire County Council and Huntingdonshire District Council.



Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Royal Oak in Hail Weston has been awarded the title of best venue in Cambridgeshire. 

Royal Oak in Hail Weston named as the best pub in Cambridgeshire

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Fay Brown was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Woman jailed for knife-point robbery

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Richard Paul was jailed for 11 years, with an extended four years on licence.

'Savage' attack left man without spleen

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Highways England has warned about a road closure in Huntingdon over the weekend of July 31.

Road closure in Huntingdon over weekend of July 31

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus