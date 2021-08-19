Published: 3:51 PM August 19, 2021

Chief Constable Nick Dean expresses this is a great opportunity to become part of the volunteer cadets. - Credit: Archant

A search has begun to find young people with a desire to to help their community and learn valuable life skills.

They are wanted for a new Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC) unit in Huntingdon, which will be open to those aged 13 to 18 who want to join the world of policing.

Cadet leaders are also needed for the unit, which will be based at the heart of the force, at police headquarters in Hinchingbrooke Park.

It is set to open in the autumn and sessions will run on one evening a week, covering different policing duties, skills and basic law, as well as physical activity and drill.

VPC is the nationally-recognised police uniformed youth group in the UK. Its purpose is not to recruit police officers of the future, but to encourage a spirit of adventure and good citizenship amongst its members and promote a practical understanding of policing.

It will also give young people the opportunity to make new friends, participate in activities and events, support local communities by taking part in social action projects, develop new skills, and see first-hand what goes on behind the scenes within the force.

Cadet leaders are in charge of running the sessions and will provide role models to young adults while also looking after their welfare and encouraging development.

Leaders will have the opportunity to develop their own skills through challenging social action projects, such as supporting those vulnerable to crime, and fundraising events.

A policing background isn’t a requirement and adults from all walks of life are welcomed.

Those interested in becoming a cadet leader will be subjected to the highest national standards of vetting and enhanced DBS checks before being given training to support and develop their knowledge and skills.

The force is currently in need of leaders across all seven VPC units.

These are Ely, Cambridge, St Neots, Cambourne, Wisbech, Peterborough and now Huntingdon.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “This is a great opportunity to become part of the volunteer cadets here in Cambridgeshire.

"I have seen cadets really develop throughout their time with the scheme and it’s a fantastic opportunity to become part of the wider policing family and involved in a range of activities and the community.

"Whatever your background you can make a real difference.”

If you would like to become a cadet for the new Huntingdon unit, or any of our other VPC Units, please register your interest at Police Cadets (cambs.police.uk).

If you are an adult interested in volunteering your time to support our cadets, or for further information, please get in touch with the team at Cadets@cambs.pnn.police.uk.