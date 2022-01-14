Opinion

BID Huntingdon has welcomed a new year full of opportunity and hope - not to mention new town manager Paul Sweeney.

Christmas in Huntingdon was celebrated as safely as we could, our Christmas markets were a delight and brought some much-needed Christmas cheer back onto our High Street.

Christmas markets, supported by Huntingdonshire District Council, and our very own vegan market were launched with some amazing gifts and treats for everyone to enjoy. With Veganuary in full swing at the moment, we’re pleased to say that the Vegan market will be returning to Huntingdon on Saturday March 26.

We’re happy to report that those naughty elves are off the shelves and are now safely locked away until they will, no doubt, break-free to wreak havoc again next year, meaning that our elf trail competitions is now closed.

We can now announce the winners from both the Christmas Hamper and Elf Trail competitions we ran throughout November and December.

Breda Gilbert, Bryan Nunn and Delia Piehedimteamu won vouchers to be used in Huntingdon and chose vouchers for The Old Bridge Hotel & Wine Shop, Olmo Lounge, M&S and Chequers Shoes.

Lindsay Hutchinson won our Christmas hamper with a guess of the total value that was only £3.50 off the actual amount!

BID festive hamper - Credit: BID

Sue Wing and Jeannette Rowland have now retired from their roles with BID and I have now taken up the post of town town manager.

Many people will, I hope, know me from my work in Huntingdon, particularly with The Commemoration Hall in recent years.

I have a real passion and enthusiasm for the town and hope I can bring something to the role.

I am currently busy recruiting a deputy manager for the office, but would like to say a real heartfelt thank you to both Sue and Jeannette for their outstanding contribution to the town, and I wish them both well in their retirement.

The team here are busy behind the scenes arranging ways to promote and celebrate our town throughout 2022.

As ever we are happy to hear ideas from you, do get in touch via our Facebook page: www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk and Facebook/HuntingdonFirst, telephone 01480 450250 or email: info@bidhuntingdon.co.uk.