New community hub opens at Alconbury Weald

Julian Makey

Published: 7:00 AM April 27, 2021   
New community hub opens at Alconbury Weald - Credit: URBAN & CIVIC

The first facility dedicated solely to the new community at Alconbury Weald has opened, marking a major milestone in the redevelopment of the former military airfield.

Urban and Civic, which is behind plans to build thousands of new homes and commercial space on Alconbury airfield, said The Pavilion was at the heart of the first phase of the Alconbury Weald development.

The Pavilion offers social, community and events spaces alongside changing rooms and toilets. It also had green space and views over the cricket pitch as part of the building’s setting.


Rachel Arnold, responsible for communications, communities and partnerships at Urban and Civic, said: “The Pavilion, which provides additional community facilities to complement those already available at Ermine Street Church Academy and in the wider community, has already started to attract lots of interest from local people and organisations wanting to use the space to bring the community together after a long lockdown.

“We’re really looking forward to social distancing measures easing so the community can enjoy an exciting range of activities and events in this inspiring community space with panoramic views over the cricket pitch.”

The official launch of the building has been postponed until the summer because of to social distancing measures but it has opened in line with the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.
It is already in demand from users with regular community groups, including Alconbury Scouts, Amazing Kids offering sports skills activities from early years to Key Stage 2, mother and baby wellness group Happy Mama Hub, and Yoga by Anushree, moving in.

Urban and Civic has been working with Cricket East on events to introduce the community and local clubs to the new facilities. In June, it will be holding a trial cricket day for five to eight year- olds, with an opportunity to sign up for the All Stars programme with weekly one hour sessions in June and August.

District councillor Sally Smith said: “I’m delighted to hear that the new pavilion has been completed and will serve as a wonderful space for all the community to enjoy.”
Details of events will be displayed in the window of Swynford Stores and on the new noticeboard at the Pavilion. Anyone interested in finding out more about the hire of these new community facilities should email: info@alconbury-weald.co.uk or call 01480 413141.

