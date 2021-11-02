Children learn about new St Neots housing development

Youngsters from St Neots have been given a worm’s eye view of work starting on a new housing development.

The children, from a pre-school in the town, took part in a treasure hunt challenge with mayor Cllr Stephen Ferguson at Wintringham where developers Durkan were starting the latest phase of construction.

To mark the event the firm organised the treasure hunt with Round House Pre-school in which the children dug for buried toys at a specially created area at the site.

They were also treated to a fun display by Durkan’s groundworkers who showed how they are able to transform sites with diggers and machinery.

Bill Beyzade, Durkan’s managing director of housebuilding, said: “We’re always keen to mark our key milestones with fun events.

“Starting our first development in St Neots is a real achievement and it was great to get the children involved to celebrate it with us.”

He said he hoped the demonstration would encourage some of the children to follow a career in construction.

Durkan is building nearly 300 homes as part of the Wintringham site, part of a strategic expansion of St Neots led by master developer Urban&Civic.

Mr Beyzade said: “We have carefully developed the designs for our homes so they’re in keeping with the strict design codes for Wintringham. That means our homes will integrate well and help create a new thriving community whilst reflecting and enhancing the local environment as well.

“We are fortunate to be adjacent to the newly constructed school and within a short distance to the train station, surrounding countryside and all the amenities a thriving town like St Neots offers.”



Rebecca Britton, from at Urban&Civic, said: “Durkan starting onsite marks a significant milestone in the development of Wintringham.

“Importantly, its well-designed homes will complete not only the frontage to Wintringham coming forward along Cambridge Road, but also be an important neighbour – along with the fantastic school building – to the main community space in the District Centre which we will be bringing forward in the next two years.

She added: “We look forward to working with Durkan and seeing more people make their home at Wintringham.”



