Sixty new houses are currently under construction in Upwood.

De Havilland Gardens is the name for the development, a name taken from the De Havilland Aircraft Company. Similarly, all the names for the homes will have aviation links.

The homes in Upwood are being developed by Evera Homes, a joint venture created and capitalised by Flagship Group, Hyde Group, Longhurst Group and Cross Keys Homes.

Twenty-four of the homes at the Upwood site will be affordable, the firm said.

Evera Homes was launched in 2018 to tackle the acute housing shortage by delivering homes at a greater pace. The plan is to deliver an additional 2,000 new homes by 2023.

Claire Higgins, Chair of Evera Homes said: "De Havilland Gardens is our first development and it is fantastic to see the progress that is being made."