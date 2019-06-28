Sixty new houses are currently under construction in Upwood.De Havilland Gardens is the name for the development, a name taken from the De Havilland Aircraft Company. Similarly, all the names for the homes will have aviation links. The homes in Upwood are being developed by Evera Homes, a joint venture created and capitalised by Flagship Group, Hyde Group, Longhurst Group and Cross Keys Homes. Twenty-four of the homes at the Upwood site will be affordable, the firm said. Evera Homes was launched in 2018 to tackle the acute housing shortage by delivering homes at a greater pace. The plan is to deliver an additional 2,000 new homes by 2023. Claire Higgins, Chair of Evera Homes said: