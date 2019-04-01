A new branch of Greggs has opened in Huntingdon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED A new branch of Greggs has opened in Huntingdon. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The new shop, at The Bridge Centre, opened on Friday, and has seen 12 new jobs created. Greggs also has an outlet in Huntingdon’s High Street.

Customers will be able to enjoy a range of hot and cold sandwiches, freshly prepared throughout the day, as well as soups and freshly baked savouries.

Breakfast will be served until 11am, featuring traditional classics such as bacon rolls, fresh fruit and a full range of freshly ground, Fairtrade coffee

Gemma Davies, shop manager at The Bridge Centre, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Huntingdon, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”

Shop opening times are 6.30am-6pm, from Monday-Saturday, and 9am-5pm on Sunday.