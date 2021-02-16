Published: 8:15 AM February 16, 2021 Updated: 8:30 AM February 16, 2021

The fire station in Hartford Road, in Huntingdon, is no longer fit for purpose. - Credit: ARCHANT

Plans for a new training facility and fire station in Huntingdon are one step closer, following approval from Huntingdonshire District Council’s planning committee.

This significant project involves building a modern, fit-for purpose training centre and new community fire station at St John’s Park, north of Huntingdon.

The facilities will provide effective, reliable and realistic training for all operational firefighters, and a much-needed capacity to enable the service to train more firefighters more often than it is able to facilitate on the existing site on Hartford Road.

The new fire station will provide a major upgrade to training for firefighters across the whole county. The larger facilities will also accommodate support staff from occupational health, health and safety and operational support group colleagues.

Councillor Kevin Reynolds, chairman of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fire Authority said: “Receiving planning permission from Huntingdonshire District Council is a fantastic step forward and pivotal milestone in the project.

“We have been seeking to improve our operational training for a number of years and have relied on other services to provide venues for our operational staff to get realistic scenarios.

Cllr Reynolds added: “Our current training centre site in Hartford Road is no longer fit for purpose for a modern fire and rescue service. Training is an essential part of the job for all of our operational staff to ensure they are competent and highly skilled to be able to deal safely and effectively with the many and varied incidents we get called to.”

Matthew Warren, deputy chief executive for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service added: “We are very excited about the new building and the opportunities it will provide us.

“The project is a significant investment for the Service. The site on Hartford Road will be sold once the new building is fully operational and the remainder of the cost will be met with money in our reserves which has been accrued for this purpose.”

Rosanna Metcalfe, from the planning team at Savills Cambridge, who submitted the application on behalf of the service, said: “We’re delighted the proposals have received the support of the council.

“It was a pleasure to be involved in a project that will directly benefit the local community for many years to come.”

Work on the new site will now begin imminently.