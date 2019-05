Lighthouse Gospel ministries has applied to Huntingdonshire District Council for a licence that would allow them to host the Lighthouse Gospel Festival at Riverside Park in Huntingdon this summer.

The three day event, which will kick on Friday June 21, is aimed at all age groups in the community, and entry is free.

A spokesman for the festival said: " The event - Lighthouse Gospel Festival is a free community event organised by Lighthouse Gospel Ministries in association with committed Christians and local churches in Huntingdonshire, to spread the Christian message about God's love for people.

"It features the preaching of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, live Gospel music (praise & worship) by our praise team, Bible reading, testimonies, prayers, miracles, activities for kids, sale of Christian books & resources, food, drinks & ice cream provided by food vendors etc.

"We aim to reach people of all age groups in the community of Huntingdonshire and its environs with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, about God's unconditional love, amazing grace and indescribable mercy towards people.

In the licensing application, it states that The Lighthouse Gospel Festival will not serve alcohol but will sell refreshments during the festival.

A spokesman said: "It is an event not to be missed by anyone, as it caters for people of all ages.

"We held similar events at different locations last year and it was a blessing to the communities we went to."

This won't be the first festival application that councillors will have to consider. Earlier this year, the firm Backwoodsman Ltd, organisers of the Secret Garden Party, applied to the district council for permission to host the Mistress Mary festival at Abbots Ripton Hall.

The last Secret Garden Party festival was held in 2017, coming to a close after 15 successful years.

To find out more visit: www. lighthousegospelministries.org.