Packed full of obstacles and toys and complete with a wooded area, the new facility will mean dogs are able to exercise and experience off lead freedom in a safe environment.

The WAG sensory and activity garden was made possible thanks to grant funding from the A14 integrated delivery team, Groundwork East, GrantScape and Huntingdon firm Mick George, who collaborated to design, plan and fund the project. Hundreds of volunteer hours went into delivering the exercise area.

Wendy Kruger, a behaviour and training specialist, said: “It’s fantastic to have a purpose-built area where we can help the dogs develop their sensory awareness and test their agility off lead. This is a unique opportunity to observe behaviour in an environment away from the kennels, which many dogs can find very stressful. Thank you to everyone who has helped to deliver this project.”

Clare Stonham, the project lead from the A14 integrated delivery team, said: “It has been a genuine labour of love from all involved. The WAG sensory and activity garden leaves a legacy for the charity, the community and the A14. I am sure that the garden will be enjoyed by dogs and potential new owners for many years to come. It will be the place from which the journey to a new home will start.”

The garden is open to the public from Monday and Tuesday, 10am-4pm.

To find out more about Wood Green call a member of the team on 0300 303 9333 or visit www.woodgreen.org.uk.