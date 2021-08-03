Published: 11:00 AM August 3, 2021

Left to Right: Richard and Diana Hyde who declared a replica of their shop G.B.Hyde & Son officially open at Ramsey Rural Museum. - Credit: Richard Hyde

Ramsey Rural Museum has opened its new displays with help from G.B.Hyde & Son.

On Saturday July 24, Richard Hyde, together with his wife Diana, owners of the G.B.Hyde & Son shop, in Ramsey, came to declare a display of their shop officially open at the museum.

The museum which is run by volunteers, aims to preserve and display the history of the area around Ramsey and the museum is housed in a 17th Century farm building on land leased from Lord de Ramsey.

The general stores display has been re-imagined to give a flavour of the well-known Ramsey High Street shop.

Founded in 1876 the store was a drapers and home furnishing store which was run by four generations of the Hyde family.

Margaret Bailey, who works at Ramsey Rural Museum said: “We had a mangle as well as a baby’s pram from the shop and many articles of the Ramsey Abbey and Ailwyn school uniforms.

“We contacted Richard Hyde who was very enthusiastic, and he has loaned many items that would have been sold in the store over the years including the money collecting bag and the carriage lamp from their original horse drawn delivery van."

Left to Right: Margaret Bailey, Diana Hyde and Richard Hyde. - Credit: Richard Hyde



























