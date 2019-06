Sir John Major, Jonathan Djanogly, and Charlotte Edwards were among guests at the Alconbury Weald event. Picture: ARCHANT Sir John Major, Jonathan Djanogly, and Charlotte Edwards were among guests at the Alconbury Weald event. Picture: ARCHANT

Former prime minister John Major officially opened the new pitch, alongside former England cricket players Charlotte Edwards and Lydia Greenway.

Sir John said: "Having lived in the area for many years, I am delighted to see what Urban&Civic has achieved, here at Alconbury Weald, to encourage sports participation and active and healthy lifestyles. It gave me great personal pleasure to 'open' the new pitch, which will be used by many generations to come. Hopefully, before long, we will uncover our next Charlotte Edwards."

The event, organised by Alconbury Weald developer Urban&Civic, included cricket coaching sessions, a baking masterclass, face painting and live music as well as a cricket match.

The match was organised by Cricket East and played by local players who had expressed an interest in finding a new cricket club.

In order to help inspire the future generation of Huntingdonshire cricket stars, Charlotte and Lydia held a coaching session for boys and girls to give them a taste of the game.

Meanwhile Ian Cumming, a Great British Bake Off finalist, reminded everyone of his baking wizardry by creating an inspired show stopping cake in the shape of a cricket bat.

Former England women's cricket captain, Charlotte Edwards CBE, said: "Having grown up in Huntingdonshire there is no better sight than to see a new cricket pitch, with new players all getting involved and wanting to play cricket. This is a fantastic new facility

for the community and hopefully a catalyst to get more people excited about the game."

Tim Leathes, development director at Urban&Civic, said the event had been a "fantastic way" to celebrate a major milestone at Alconbury Weald.

"We are passionate about wellbeing and sports and believe it is a crucial part of what makes a new development successful. We look forward to establishing a full time cricket team here next season."