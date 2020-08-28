On Friday (August 28) the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released updated figures for Covid and non-Covid deaths in Huntingdonshire.
The ONS uses small groupings called MSOAs and England is split into 6,791 MSOAs and the figures are from March 1 to July 31. An MSOA is an area containing roughly 7,000 people so it’s more detailed than a local authority.
The biggest rise in Covid deaths in Huntingdonshire, since the last figures in June, was in Hartford. There have been another five deaths from Covid.
There were rises of one or two deaths in Little Paxton, Eaton Socon, Godmanchester, Sawtry, Brampton and Huntingdon. While Kimbolton, Ramsey and Eaton Ford have not seen further deaths since we reported at the end of June.
The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that, so far, 131 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in the local authority area of Huntingdonshire. This compares to 104 for the last data, up to June 6.
Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – should book a test immediately.
Here is the breakdown for MSOA areas for Huntingdonshire.
Yaxley/Farcet
Coronavirus Deaths: 3; All deaths: 38; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 8%
Stilton/Elton/Folksworth
Coronavirus Deaths: 2; All deaths: 17; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 12%
Ramsey
Coronavirus Deaths: 11; All deaths: 57; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 19%
Sawtry/Gidding
Coronavirus Deaths: 2; All deaths: 26; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 8%
Warboys/Bury
Coronavirus Deaths: 6; All deaths: 27; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 22%
Somersham/Riptons/Raveleys
Coronavirus Deaths: 9; All deaths: 38; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 24%
Bluntisham/Earith/Needingworth
Coronavirus Deaths: 4; All deaths: 27; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 15%
Huntingdon/Sapley/Oxmoor
Coronavirus Deaths: 6; All deaths: 26; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 23%
Hartford
Coronavirus Deaths: 18; All deaths: 54; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 33%
Brampton/Stukeleys/Alconbury
Coronavirus Deaths: 9; All deaths: 31; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 29%
St Ives North
Coronavirus Deaths: 4; All deaths: 34; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 12%
St Ives South
Coronavirus Deaths: 5; All deaths: 30; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 17%
Huntingdon Central/West
Coronavirus Deaths: 10; All deaths: 43; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 23%
Godmanchester
Coronavirus Deaths: 3; All deaths: 25; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 12%
Kimbolton/Staughton/Molesworth
Coronavirus Deaths: 1; All deaths: 14; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 7%
Houghton/Hemingford/Fenstanton
Coronavirus Deaths: 8; All deaths: 38; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 21%
Buckden/Perry
Coronavirus Deaths: 3; All deaths: 30; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 10%
Little Paxton/Love’s Farm/Great Grandsden
Coronavirus Deaths: 7; All deaths: 30; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 23%
St Neots - Priory Park
Coronavirus Deaths: 4; All deaths: 28; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 14%
St Neots - Eaton Ford
Coronavirus Deaths: 2; All deaths: 15; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 13%
St Neots - Eaton Socon
Coronavirus Deaths: 6; All deaths: 49; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 12%
Eynesbury
Coronavirus Deaths: 8; All deaths: 30; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 27%