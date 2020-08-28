The ONS uses small groupings called MSOAs and England is split into 6,791 MSOAs and the figures are from March 1 to July 31. An MSOA is an area containing roughly 7,000 people so it’s more detailed than a local authority.

The biggest rise in Covid deaths in Huntingdonshire, since the last figures in June, was in Hartford. There have been another five deaths from Covid.

There were rises of one or two deaths in Little Paxton, Eaton Socon, Godmanchester, Sawtry, Brampton and Huntingdon. While Kimbolton, Ramsey and Eaton Ford have not seen further deaths since we reported at the end of June.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) show that, so far, 131 deaths from Covid-19 have been recorded in the local authority area of Huntingdonshire. This compares to 104 for the last data, up to June 6.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – should book a test immediately.

Here is the breakdown for MSOA areas for Huntingdonshire.

Yaxley/Farcet

Coronavirus Deaths: 3; All deaths: 38; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 8%

Stilton/Elton/Folksworth

Coronavirus Deaths: 2; All deaths: 17; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 12%

Ramsey

Coronavirus Deaths: 11; All deaths: 57; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 19%

Sawtry/Gidding

Coronavirus Deaths: 2; All deaths: 26; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 8%

Warboys/Bury

Coronavirus Deaths: 6; All deaths: 27; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 22%

Somersham/Riptons/Raveleys

Coronavirus Deaths: 9; All deaths: 38; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 24%

Bluntisham/Earith/Needingworth

Coronavirus Deaths: 4; All deaths: 27; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 15%

Huntingdon/Sapley/Oxmoor

Coronavirus Deaths: 6; All deaths: 26; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 23%

Hartford

Coronavirus Deaths: 18; All deaths: 54; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 33%

Brampton/Stukeleys/Alconbury

Coronavirus Deaths: 9; All deaths: 31; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 29%

St Ives North

Coronavirus Deaths: 4; All deaths: 34; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 12%

St Ives South

Coronavirus Deaths: 5; All deaths: 30; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 17%

Huntingdon Central/West

Coronavirus Deaths: 10; All deaths: 43; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 23%

Godmanchester

Coronavirus Deaths: 3; All deaths: 25; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 12%

Kimbolton/Staughton/Molesworth

Coronavirus Deaths: 1; All deaths: 14; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 7%

Houghton/Hemingford/Fenstanton

Coronavirus Deaths: 8; All deaths: 38; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 21%

Buckden/Perry

Coronavirus Deaths: 3; All deaths: 30; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 10%

Little Paxton/Love’s Farm/Great Grandsden

Coronavirus Deaths: 7; All deaths: 30; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 23%

St Neots - Priory Park

Coronavirus Deaths: 4; All deaths: 28; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 14%

St Neots - Eaton Ford

Coronavirus Deaths: 2; All deaths: 15; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 13%

St Neots - Eaton Socon

Coronavirus Deaths: 6; All deaths: 49; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 12%

Eynesbury

Coronavirus Deaths: 8; All deaths: 30; Coronavirus deaths as percentage of all deaths: 27%