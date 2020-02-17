The new Coneygear Centre open in Huntingdon The new Coneygear Centre open in Huntingdon

A new community centre in Huntingdon has opened its doors for the first time.

The £1 million investment has replaced the nearby Medway Centre and opened its doors on Friday (February 14).

Named the Coneygear Centre, the new facility has a brand-new community library with computers and tablets, changing rooms, a number of function rooms and a kitchen.

The Coneygear Centre will be home to groups including; the Supporting Older People's Project, Coneygear Seniors, Grub Hub, the Medway User's Group, as well as, other community groups and activities.

Huntingdon Town Council have said that they "are very excited about the positive impact the new Centre will have on the local community".

On Friday,the mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor Stephen McAdam cut the ribbon for the grand opening with civic guests were given the tour of the centre.

The Mayor of Huntingdon said: "We at Huntingdon Town Council are very excited for the new facilities for the community that will be provided at the Coneygear Centre, there will be lots of opportunities for all ages to get involved."

Cllr Steve Criswell, chair of Cambridgeshire County Council's Communities and Partnership Committee said: "I am absolutely delighted to see a new Community Managed Library opening within the New Coneygear Centre in Huntingdon.

Councillor Patrick Kadewere, with Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly at the opening of the Coneygear Centre. Councillor Patrick Kadewere, with Huntingdon MP Jonathan Djanogly at the opening of the Coneygear Centre.

"This close partnership with Huntingdon Town Council is an exciting model that enables us to support the growth of the local area by bringing a full range of integrated services to the heart of the community.

"The community library will be managed and run by staff from Huntingdon Town Council and volunteers, and will be open from 9am until 4pm Monday to Friday. Residents will be able to borrow and return books from any Cambridgeshire Libraries.

"We look forward to welcoming all residents to explore and enjoy the many wonderful things offered by a library, including events, activities, help and support, as well as books.

A free public open day will then be hosted on Tuesday February 18 from 11:00am. There will be tours of the building and new facilities, children's entertainment and light refreshments will be provided. If you would like more information, please call 01480 388677.

Address is: The Coneygear Centre, Buttsgrove Way, Huntingdon.