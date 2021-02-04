News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

New bench at Riverside Park in St Neots is tribute to pandemic response

Logo Icon

Julian Makey

Published: 2:00 PM February 4, 2021   
One of the designs for the new bench which will be placed in the Riverside Park at St Neots.

One of the designs for the new bench which will be placed in the Riverside Park at St Neots. - Credit: Beacon Wealth Group

A new bench is being installed at St Neots Riverside Park as part of an area for quiet contemplation in tribute to they way the community responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be put in place alongside a wildflower meadow which is designed to stay in bloom from early summer through to the autumn.
Kimbolton finance firm, Beacon Wealth Group, has arranged for the special bench to be installed and is also sponsoring the meadow.

Tony Larkins, Beacon managing director, said: “The pandemic has been hard on everyone in many different ways and if this can bring a little bit of light to a dark situation then it will have been worth it.”
The firm wanted to say ‘thank you’ and celebrate the community’s unity.

A range of flowers will be planted and they are expected to stay in bloom from June and July until around November.
Beacon has been running a poll on its social media pages so that members of the public could have a say on the final design of the bench chosen from three options which have been approved by the council.

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New cafe bar set to move into former Dorothy Perkins store in St Neots

Julian Makey

Logo Icon

Family home flooded in Buckden due to 'tree roots clogging up drains'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Police hand out Covid fines to group gathering at house in Ramsey

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Dangerous driving charge for man after B1040 minibus crash that left...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus