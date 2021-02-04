Published: 2:00 PM February 4, 2021

One of the designs for the new bench which will be placed in the Riverside Park at St Neots. - Credit: Beacon Wealth Group

A new bench is being installed at St Neots Riverside Park as part of an area for quiet contemplation in tribute to they way the community responded to the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be put in place alongside a wildflower meadow which is designed to stay in bloom from early summer through to the autumn.

Kimbolton finance firm, Beacon Wealth Group, has arranged for the special bench to be installed and is also sponsoring the meadow.

Tony Larkins, Beacon managing director, said: “The pandemic has been hard on everyone in many different ways and if this can bring a little bit of light to a dark situation then it will have been worth it.”

The firm wanted to say ‘thank you’ and celebrate the community’s unity.

A range of flowers will be planted and they are expected to stay in bloom from June and July until around November.

Beacon has been running a poll on its social media pages so that members of the public could have a say on the final design of the bench chosen from three options which have been approved by the council.