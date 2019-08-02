Hassan Atta and his wife Kate (centre, standing) celebrate the official opening of Rico's Coffee at St Neots station with friends and colleagues. Picture: GOVIA THAMESLINK Hassan Atta and his wife Kate (centre, standing) celebrate the official opening of Rico's Coffee at St Neots station with friends and colleagues. Picture: GOVIA THAMESLINK

Rico's Coffee was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony last Wednesday (July 31).

Kate Atkins and Hassan Atta used to run their business from a kiosk at the Great Northern station, but are now trading from an art deco, railway-themed shop in the ticket hall, which they decorated themselves.

The husband and wife team, who have been married for 27 years, are on a mission to make their speciality coffee business as green as possible. They already offer water bottle refills, a discount on people using 'keep-cups' and use compostable cups for their drinks, but welcome new suggestions on how to further reduce plastic.

Kate said: "Our children's influence in trying to be greener has been heeded and we took on their suggestions with enthusiasm."

Parents-of-three Kate and Hassan are proud to be supporting coffee growers in Rwanda by buying from Union Coffee, which promises to pay farmers sustainable prices for high quality coffee.

Kate said: "There are so many varieties and flavours of coffee; it's like wine in a way. There's a real science to making the perfect cup of coffee and we think it's worth having a go. Hassan and I really love good coffee and we also love tea."

When choosing which coffee to sell from their new premises, Kate, Hassan and their two sons and daughter tried lots of samples from Union Coffee before settling on their favourite, Maraba, which Union Coffee describes as "fruity, full bodied and perfectly balanced".

Govia Thameslink Railway's senior business development manager, Anna Kiddle said: "The station has never had a coffee facility with seating until now, so this should provide a welcome opportunity to passengers, with the added benefit of a sunny outside spot."

Alongside the hot drinks, Rico's Coffee sell a "mean bacon or sausage bap," as well as yogurt and granola pots and pastries. The shop is open from 6am to 3pm on weekdays and 8am to 3pm on Saturdays.