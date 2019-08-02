Rico's Coffee was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony last Wednesday (July 31). Kate Atkins and Hassan Atta used to run their business from a kiosk at the Great Northern station, but are now trading from an art deco, railway-themed shop in the ticket hall, which they decorated themselves. The husband and wife team, who have been married for 27 years, are on a mission to make their speciality coffee business as green as possible. They already offer water bottle refills, a discount on people using 'keep-cups' and use compostable cups for their drinks, but welcome new suggestions on how to further reduce plastic. Kate said: