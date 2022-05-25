New organic coffee shop opens in St Neots
- Credit: Simon Zaicevs
A new organic coffee shop called Esquires Coffee has opened its doors to residents on St Neots high street following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
St Neots mayor Ben Pitt cut the ribbon alongside the deputy mayor Richard Slade on May 25 and welcomed residents inside.
The shop used to be a tea house back in the 1920s, and the owner of the store, Matthew Webb, looks forward to bringing the shop back to its roots alongside his son Charlie Webb.
Matthew said: “The opening was brilliant. At the moment, we’re full, and all the seats are taken. There is a good atmosphere, and the people inside are enjoying it."
The shop replaced the closed Edinburgh Mill store, and Matthew and Charlie helped to restore the front and put their own touch and feel on it.
Esquires is part of a franchise, and the shop also sells deli made concepts and toasted sandwiches with the food freshly made on-site utilising biodegradable packaging.
If you plan on visiting, Esquires is open every day from 8am to 6pm, and 8am to 5pm on a Sunday.