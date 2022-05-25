Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

New organic coffee shop opens in St Neots

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 4:24 PM May 25, 2022
Mayor of St Neots, Ben Pitt (R), and deputy mayor Richard Slade (L) helped cut the ribbon at the opening of Esquires Coffee.

Mayor of St Neots, Ben Pitt (R), and deputy mayor Richard Slade (L) helped cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony for Esquires Coffee. - Credit: Simon Zaicevs

A new organic coffee shop called Esquires Coffee has opened its doors to residents on St Neots high street following a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

St Neots mayor Ben Pitt cut the ribbon alongside the deputy mayor Richard Slade on May 25 and welcomed residents inside.

Mayor of St Neots, Ben Pitt, and deputy mayor Richard Slade helped cut the ribbon at the opening of Esquires Coffee.

Mayor of St Neots, Ben Pitt, and deputy mayor Richard Slade helped cut the ribbon at the opening of Esquires Coffee. - Credit: Simon Zaicevs

The shop used to be a tea house back in the 1920s, and the owner of the store, Matthew Webb, looks forward to bringing the shop back to its roots alongside his son Charlie Webb.

Matthew said: “The opening was brilliant. At the moment, we’re full, and all the seats are taken. There is a good atmosphere, and the people inside are enjoying it."

Mayor of St Neots Ben Pitt talks to the owners of Esquires Coffee at the shop's opening.

Mayor of St Neots Ben Pitt talks to the owners of Esquires Coffee at the shop's opening. - Credit: Simon Zaicevs

The shop replaced the closed Edinburgh Mill store, and Matthew and Charlie helped to restore the front and put their own touch and feel on it.

Esquires is part of a franchise, and the shop also sells deli made concepts and toasted sandwiches with the food freshly made on-site utilising biodegradable packaging.

If you plan on visiting, Esquires is open every day from 8am to 6pm, and 8am to 5pm on a Sunday.


St Neots News

Don't Miss

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt could be starting a new job in Cambridge.

Celebrity | Video

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt ‘to work at restaurant in Cambridgeshire’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
MBR Acres released this image of graffiti spray painted on the home of a member of staff.

MBR Acres releases image of graffiti message

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Lightning in St Neots overnight between Wednesday and Thursday (May 18-19)

Cambridgeshire Weather | Gallery

Pictures show dramatic skies over Huntingdonshire and the Fens

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Work has started on new homes at California Meadows in Huntingdon.

Housing News

Work starts on affordable 56-home development in Huntingdon

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon