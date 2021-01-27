New chief operating officer appointed at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Published: 12:00 PM January 27, 2021

Phil Walmsley has been appointed as chief operating officer at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland hospitals.

Phil, who is currently Interim chief operating officer at Great Ormond Street Hospital, in London, will join the Trust on March 1.

Phil began his NHS career as a nurse and has held a variety of leadership roles in NHS trusts, including the university hospitals of Leicester and Nottingham and Walsall Manor Hospital.

Prior to joining Great Ormond Street he was director of operations and deputy chief executive at Weston General Hospital and he was also interim director of operations at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust chief executive officer Caroline Walker said: “The Board of Directors and I are looking forward to working with Phil.

“This is a challenging time for all hospitals and I welcome the additional support and perspective that Phil will bring.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our current chief operating officer Graham Wilde for his continued support."



