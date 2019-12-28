Shining Stars Children's charity supports children from across the district who have additional needs or a living with a life-limiting or threatening illness.

The charity, which is based at Love's Farm, St Neots, provides free sensory play therapy sessions, respite care and support for families.

The mayor of St Neots, Councillor Gordon Thorpe attended the official opening on November 30.

Cllr Thorpe said: "It was a privilege to be invited to the opening of this much-needed facility. The sensory tents were a distinct draw and much appreciated by the children. The ratio of trustees and volunteers to children was impressive. Congratulations to Natalie and the team and long may you continue."

To find out more visit: www.shiningstars.org.uk.