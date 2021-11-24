A new 66-bed care home in Godmanchester has been given the go-ahead despite concerns about the impact of the three-storey building on neighbours.

Huntingdonshire District Council's Development Management Committee approved the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the building, off the A1198, for Willowbrook Healthcare Developments.

The home, for the elderly, had already been approved in principal.

Godmanchester Town Council welcomed the provision of a home but had recommended it be refused on the grounds that it overlooked neighbours.

The town council felt the home should be two-storeys high rather than three and was unhappy with the proposed flat roof. It also considered 25 parking spaces were insufficient for staff and visitors.

But planners said: "In conclusion, officers consider the proposal accords with those planning policies relevant to the consideration of this reserved matters application, in respect to the matters of appearance, landscape, layout and scale and as appropriate to the conditions."