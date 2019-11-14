A spokesman for the North West Cambridgeshire Labour Party has said that it was "difficult news" for the branch to hear, as they felt Mr Murphy had made an "energetic start to a positive campaign".

It is not yet known why Mr Murphy has been deselected.

A party spokesman said: "Late last night, the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party informed us that it had withdrawn it's endorsement of Ed Murphy. This means he can no longer stand as a candidate representing Labour.

This is difficult news for us as we had made an energetic start to a positive campaign. We are unsure of the reasons for the withdrawal of endorsement and we are told a new candidate will be found and nominated today."

Mr Murphy has been contacted and The Hunts Post is awaiting a response.