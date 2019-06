DXZ Ltd has applied to change the use of the empty listed Gatehouse Estates outlet from a shop into a cafe-coffee bar and also as a part-time bar.

It has also applied to Huntingdonshire District Council for listed building consent to carry out the work, which also involves "minor" internal changes to existing plasterboard stud walls and decoration at the Grade II-listed property.

The move will now be considered by planners at the council.

A document submitted with the planning application said: "The proposal comprises work to the internal [area] of the building, with no alterations to the external elevations so there will be no detrimental effect on the conservation area."

It said the only change to the front of the building would be to the signage.

The application said the ground floor would be redecorated with wallpaper and ceramic floor tiles, with a bar-counter installed under the stairs and the existing toilet converted for use the people with disabilities.

The rest of the building would get ceramic flooring and painted walls, with the office being converted into toilets. Stud walls on the second floor would also be moved.

If it gets the go-ahead, the cafe-coffee shop would open from 9am-5pm Monday to Friday and from 9am-3pm on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.

The bar could open from 5pm-3am on Thursdays and Fridays and from 3pm-3am on Saturdays. It is also proposed that the bar could open from 11am-11pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

Operators expect to employ three full-time staff and eight part-time.