Plans for new bubble tea shop in St Neots

person

Hannah Brown

Published: 9:05 AM August 24, 2022
The site of the former nail parlour proposed to be converted into a bubble tea shop in St Neots high street

The site of the former nail parlour proposed to be converted into a bubble tea shop in St Neots high street - Credit: Google

A planning application has revealed plans for a new bubble tea shop proposed for St Neots High Street.

A former nail parlour could be transformed into a new shop if plans are approved by Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC).

A change of use application has been submitted to HDC for the shop in the town’s High Street.

The plans for the shop show a bar where bubble tea will be served at the back of the shop, with some seating areas planned near the front.

Planning documents say: “Given the small size of the unit, being currently vacant and having previous permission under the Sui Generis category, the proposed change of use is considered to be appropriate to the commercial locality.

“There would be no material harm to the vitality of this retail location, which ensures that the proposed change application harmonises with the existing street scene.

“Further, having regard to the nature of the proposed use and its surroundings, it is not considered that the size of the unit and the activities associated with such a use would cause any significant demonstrable harm to neighbour’s amenity in the form of noise and disturbance.”

