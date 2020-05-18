A care worker who had her bike stolen while she was working has received a new one, thanks to the Co-op in Godmanchester and a Huntingdon bike shop.

Lisa Marshall, supports people in their own homes in and around Godmanchester and Huntingdon.

Last Wednesday (May 13) she locked her bike up in the back garden of a client’s home and when she returned, found the bike had been stolen.

A client who heard what happened, contacted Hannah Tuck at the Godmanchester Co-op , and the store decided to help. They purchased a new bike from Richardson’s Cycles which also gave a discount.

“With the generosity from our depot general manger and Richardson’s Cycles we were able to help,” said Hannah.

“This will allow Lisa to continue doing amazing work supporting her clients in their homes.”

Lisa picked up her new bike on Saturday.