Published: 10:00 AM June 16, 2021

A commemorative bench has been presented on Holt Island in memory of a much-loved St Ives Rotarian, David Godfrey.

David was born in 1926 and sadly passed away in early 2020.

Judith Witherow, his daughter, Michael Godfrey, his son and other family members were part of a small party of people who attended an event to present the bench.

David became a Rotarian in 1954, soon after the club was formed.

He twice served as club president, the second time being in the fiftieth anniversary year in 2003 and 2004.

Fiona Stocker, president of St Ives Rotary Club said: "He will have served on all club service committees and probably chaired each one of them over the years giving a lifetime of service to the community. he was truly a 'proper Rotarian'."

He lived and worked as a farmer in Bluntisham all his working life and had a special love of nature and bird life.

The family hope those who sit on the bench will enjoy being able to take in the natural environment.