New bail dates for a man and woman arrested in connection with the death of a 12-week-old baby have been set.

Teddie Mitchell died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, on November 11, 2019, after sustaining injuries in St Neots on November 1.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the baby and investigations continue.

The man will answer police bail on July 22 and the woman’ was extended until August 1.

An inquest into the death of Teddie opened on November 21.

The hearing which took place at Lawrence Court, in Huntingdon, was told that a “number of specialist examinations needed to be carried out in relation to the baby’s death.

The cause of his death has not been ascertained.