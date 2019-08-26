The team from Wood Green Animal Charity, based in Godmanchester, took centre stage to officially open the new store on August 10, alongside the deputy mayor of Huntingdon, Councillor Steve McAdam.

In addition to opening the new store, the Wood Green team received £250 worth of B&M vouchers.

B&M store manager, Tracey Shippam, said: "The team at Wood Green Animal Charity really stood out for us as they go the extra mile for local animals in the community, we wanted to give them some VIP treatment as a thank you for all the hard work they do.

"We hope that our donation can help them to continue the great work they do."

The new store is located in the former Office Outlet branch, on Huntingdon Retail Park.