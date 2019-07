The store is due to open its doors for the first time at 9am on Saturday August 10 at the former Office Outlet site on Huntingdon Retail Park.

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food & drink, pet range, health & beauty and homewares.

The store is also to have its own garden centre at the venue.

A spokesperson from B&M said: "We're feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

"We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in a few weeks."