Published: 6:18 PM May 24, 2021

A new 'Asian inspired' restaurant has opened at the Towerfields Leisure Park, in Huntingdon,

Chi has taken over the former Chiquito outlet at the Huntingdon leisure park, which is also home to Cineworld.

It will join other pubs and restaurants going back into business this week following the relaxation of the Covid-19 regulations.

Aidan Tjinakiet, is a joint owner, along with Lamen and Wendy Reddy and has said this is his third establishment.

Aidan said: “We had two different concepts where we started in the Grafton Centre, with a small unit called ‘Chi Street Food’ so the idea behind that was it is a little more fast paced that what is coming to Huntingdon. Everything is fresh and we make everything ourselves.

“We have another one in Rushden Lakes, which opened in December and after the lockdown it went really well.

“Rushden will be the same as Huntingdon, so it is more of a sit down place and we have some really good cocktails.”

Lamen Reddy, from Providence Bay Restaurants, said: “We are quietly optimistic. There is support for in the Huntingdon and St Ives areas which are booming.

“It was an area we were interested in, saw the opportunity and went for it.”

Mr Reddy said the restaurant would sell a pan-asian cuisine, including rice and noodle-based dishes.

Mr Reddy said the relatively small size of the business meant they had more control over its day-to-day operation, unlike some national restaurant chains.

“We are fully prepared to roll up our sleeves and work in the kitchen,” he said.

The restaurant, which is in the process of obtaining planning permission from Huntingdonshire District Council over the changes it wants to make to the exterior of the building and signage, is expected to employ around 15 full-time staff and 20 part-timers.

Scott Wilson, seen in the picture is the general manager of the restaurant and Paul Dickins is head of operations.

To find out more visit the website at: www.chirestaurants.co.uk/