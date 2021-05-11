Published: 10:00 AM May 11, 2021 Updated: 12:05 PM May 11, 2021

Local artist Johnny Barton has created this piece of art on St Marys academy in St Neots - Credit: Archant

Artwork has been displayed on a wall at a St Neots primary school.





Artist Johnny Barton has created a design on the wall of St Mary's C Of E Primary Academy, in St Neots, which shows the school's logo, vision and values.

It took Johnny a day and a half to create the artwork, whilst staff and children looked on in amazement.

Jane Attewell, assistant head and R.E and Christian distinctiveness at the school said: “Johnny created the design all freehand. Each class had a time to go out and ask questions, many of them spotted the values within the artwork, such as forgiveness and love, coming through the layers of the paints, which was really interesting to watch.

“To see him layering the paint and the colours in that way was amazing. If you look up close to it, you can see the droplets of paint, it is really clever.”