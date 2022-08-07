Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

John Caldwell names as new president of rotary club

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM August 7, 2022
Deborah Napier-Reynolds hands over the chain of office to John Caldwell.

Deborah Napier-Reynolds hands over the chain of office to John Caldwell. - Credit: HUNTINGDON ROTARY CLUB

John Caldwell has been named as the new president of the Huntingdon Rotary Club.

Mr Caldwell received his badge of office from the outgoing president, Deborah Napier-Reynolds at a recent meeting of the club.

Speaking after the presentation, Mr Caldwell said: "'As usual, we have an ambitious programme of events for the forthcoming year, which will help to raise much-needed funds for local, national and international charities

"We also look forward to staging events for young people which will encourage them to develop their personal skills as well as inspiring them to help others." 

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon meets on Thursday lunchtime at The George Hotel, in Huntingdon.

Information: If you are interested in becoming a member of the club are finding out more about what is involved, then please contact the club's secretary, Peter Downes, via email at: peterdownes42@aol.co.uk.

Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

A14 near Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man dies after two-vehicle crash on A14

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The England team with their gold medals at Arena Birmingham on day one of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Huntingdon' gymnast Jarman hails teammate after Commonwealth gold

James Toney

Logo Icon
Cambridge Magistrates' Court from outside

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink driver drove child, 7, whilst nearly five times over limit

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Photos showing the extent of the damage caused by the fire at Haddenham 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

50 firefighters tackle 200 acres farmland fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon