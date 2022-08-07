Deborah Napier-Reynolds hands over the chain of office to John Caldwell. - Credit: HUNTINGDON ROTARY CLUB

John Caldwell has been named as the new president of the Huntingdon Rotary Club.

Mr Caldwell received his badge of office from the outgoing president, Deborah Napier-Reynolds at a recent meeting of the club.

Speaking after the presentation, Mr Caldwell said: "'As usual, we have an ambitious programme of events for the forthcoming year, which will help to raise much-needed funds for local, national and international charities

"We also look forward to staging events for young people which will encourage them to develop their personal skills as well as inspiring them to help others."

The Rotary Club of Huntingdon meets on Thursday lunchtime at The George Hotel, in Huntingdon.

Information: If you are interested in becoming a member of the club are finding out more about what is involved, then please contact the club's secretary, Peter Downes, via email at: peterdownes42@aol.co.uk.