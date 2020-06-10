Davina McMillan went missing from Godmanchester in November 1993. Davina McMillan went missing from Godmanchester in November 1993.

Davina McMillan, then aged 36, was last seen at her home in Hayling Close, Godmanchester, in 1993.

Brother Gary Coulson, 68, said Davina’s immediate family were desperate to find out what had happened to her: “It has been hell not knowing what has happened to her,” he said.

He said Davina was one of five children but, two of her brothers and her mother had died since she went missing.

“She was the only girl in the family and my mum doted on her,” Mr Coulson said. “She was also a very strong-willed person and had served in the RAF.”

Mr Coulson, from Whalley in Lancashire, said that although it had been a long time since Davina’s disappearance, someone may have information, which could prove crucial in tracing his sister, in the back of their minds, no matter how trivial they thought it may be, and he urged them to get in touch with the police.

There were suggestions at the time that Davina, who was married with a young daughter, could have gone to Germany. She was familiar with that country as she had been stationed there in the RAF.

She was described as being 5ft 5in tall, of slim build and with wavy, shoulder length brown hair. Davina, who had brown eyes, had small scars on her forehead and nose.

Mr Coulson said: “It has been horrible not knowing what has happened. She certainly wouldn’t have left her daughter and she wouldn’t have left my mum.”

Nephew Mel Coulson, from Accrington, said the family was desperate to find out what happened to Davina.

“She was really nice. There is no way on earth she would have gone without her daughter.

“The family just wants to hear from anyone who has information, anything at all, which could lead to the discovery of her whereabouts.”

A police spokesman said: “The last reported sighting of Davina McMillan was at her home in Godmanchester on November 25, 1993, when it is believed she left her home to travel to Germany for work.

“We continue to conduct enquiries and search for missing people, no matter how long they have been missing, and urge anyone with information to call us on 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.