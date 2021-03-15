Published: 11:43 AM March 15, 2021

A medical practice in St Ives has received many messages of thanks for its contribution throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grove Medical Practice is using a platform called TAP (Thank And Praise) to send personal messages of thanks to key workers.

Any member of public can Thank and Praise any member of staff and more than100 messages of thanks from the patients have been collected publicly for the staff.

Matt Findel-Hawkins, CEO of TAP said: “We are excited that our platform is being used by The Grove Medical Practice who provide a full range of medical services to all patients.

“This demonstrates our belief that the giving of thanks and funds is hugely beneficial to both the receiver of thanks and also the giver.”

One of the messages was dedicated to Dr Heslam at The Grove Medical Practice and all staff and volunteers. The patient said: “Just wanted to say thank you to the most professional organisation of the Covid vaccine session on Friday. It was really well organised and informative and dealing with so many people.

“It was friendly and fast. I felt relieved, safe and it did not hurt a bit - even though I am terribly needle phobic.”

The public can also raise donations for The Grove’s Medical Practice's preferred charity, Arthur Rank Hospice Charity.

Nurse at the Grove Medical Practice - Credit: Patrick Melville

Another message was sent to Ruth and Tracey at the practice, it read: “Thank you so much for helping me with my father in a wheelchair today and to the two ladies in the waiting room, Ruth and Tracey.

“Also the people doing the injections and paperwork.

“Thank you to the lady in front of us in the queue that let my father in front of her, so he was under cover and to the gentleman, who went and got someone for me as I would not have been able to get the wheelchair up the step. Lovely to see people pulling together.”

You can read all the messages on The Grove Medical Thanking Wall here: https://thankandpraise.com/thankingwall/grove-medical-practice/.

For anyone to send a message they need to go to: https://thankandpraise.com/say-thank-you/