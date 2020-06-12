A public health official in Cambridgeshire has release a video promoting the wearing of facemasks.

In the video, available below, Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, explains why the wearing of cloth-made face coverings is now being recommended to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Dr Robin also advocates wearing a mask as she says it sends out a message that the wearer is showing consideration for others.

“It is a good idea to wear a cloth face covering in shops, public transport and other enclosed spaces as coronavirus spreads more readily indoors,” she explained.

But she also warned: “Wearing a face covering will not prevent you from catching the virus, but it could prevent you from unknowingly spreading it to other people.”

Dr Robin goes on to explain how to wear a face covering and gives advice about putting them on and taking them off, but asks people not to use clinical masks as they are still needed for health and social care professionals.

“Wearing a face covering is an altruistic act that could stop you from spreading the virus,” she said.