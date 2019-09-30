Hinchingbrooke School�s 3G artificial pitch was refurbished in August this year. It�s available for hire weekdays 5pm-10pm, Saturdays 9am-5pm and Sundays 9am-8pm. Photo credit: Hinchingbrooke School. Hinchingbrooke School�s 3G artificial pitch was refurbished in August this year. It�s available for hire weekdays 5pm-10pm, Saturdays 9am-5pm and Sundays 9am-8pm. Photo credit: Hinchingbrooke School.

Hinchingbrooke School has an extensive range of leisure facilities that are not only available to their students, but also to the public outside of school hours at its leisure centre, known as HBK Leisure.

Leisure manager, Steve Fidler, told us about their new and improved 3G artificial pitch, gym membership, and various other facilities to keep you active.

Play in all seasons with a floodlit pitch

Hinchingbrooke School's 3G artificial pitch first opened in 2009 and was refurbished in August this year. It's available for hire on weekdays from 5pm-10pm, Saturdays from 9am-5pm and Sundays from 9am-8pm.

At HBK you aren't restricted to playing football on a light summer's evening thanks to their floodlit pitch. Steve said: "Our 3G pitch allows you to enjoy playing sport no matter what time of year or weather conditions.

"We wanted to open our leisure facilities for the local community to use outside of school hours, to utilise the fantastic equipment we have on offer. We have up to four floodlit pitches that are ideal for team training, matches and other outdoor sports from as little as £35 per hour."

Benefits of playing on 3G artificial grass

Come rain or shine, artificial turf is the ideal surface to play football on because rainfall drains through its perforated backing, and lack of rain won't cause it to turn brown and patchy like a real grass pitch can. An artificial pitch is also good for the environment because it requires very little water.

Steve said: "Our 3G artificial turf is capable of withstanding intensive use, and because it's a consistent surface there's a lower risk of player injuries. It's roughly 80m wide and 110m long, allowing it to accommodate for a full size pitch, two 9v9 football pitches and four mini soccer pitches. Our pitch is FA (Football Association) approved, meaning it is safe to be used all year round."

Start your HBK gym membership

HBK Leisure's gym membership costs £25 a month and includes unlimited access to its air conditioned fitness suite, exercise classes, swimming pool and badminton court.

Steve told us: "Our fitness suite had a full renovation in 2017. With top of the range Precor gym equipment installed, you can browse the internet, watch your favourite TV programme, or play games while you work out. The suite includes high quality resistance machines, concept rowers and a variety of free weights.

"We call it the 'Freedom Fitness Plan' for a reason; we don't tie you in to contracts or charge any joining fees - giving you the freedom to enjoy affordable fitness! We currently have around 400 members but we have the capacity to welcome many more. The membership is reduced to £20 per month if you're a student, NHS staff or Armed Forces/MOD staff and we have a special package available for under 16s. We can also create bespoke packages for corporate memberships or groups interested in joining."

If you'd like to visit the facilities before signing up as a member, please call 01480 420531 or email HBKLeisure@hinchbk.cambs.sch.uk and one of HBK's friendly team will be in touch to arrange your visit.

Take your children for a splash

HBK Leisure has a 25 metre swimming pool which has four lanes. It's very popular for swimming lessons, children's parties and family swimming sessions.

Steve said: "You can book a public swimming session for just £3, or if you would like to hire the entire pool for a birthday party you can do so for £100 per hour. Parties at our swimming pool are great fun, we can hold up to 30 children and it's the perfect opportunity for them to splash around with a variety of floats, balls and toys. We have a lifeguard team who will oversee the event for you, and there's no rule that says parents can't join in the fun in the pool!"

If you'd like to enjoy a kick about in the autumn and winter evenings, teach your toddler to swim or start a gym membership for just £25 a month call Hinchingbrooke School on 01480 420531 or visit hinchingbrookeschool.net for more information.