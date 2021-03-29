News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Feathered friends fly into new home at Godmanchester primary school

Clare Butler

Published: 8:30 AM March 29, 2021   
Sophia of Godmanchester Bridge Academy looking at a nest box on the outdoor classroom.

Sophia of Godmanchester Bridge Academy looking at a nest box on the outdoor classroom. - Credit: Barratt / David Wilson Homes

Nest boxes to give birds a new home – and help students learn about their feathered friends – have been donated to a Godmanchester school. 

Housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes supplied Godmanchester Bridge Academy with the boxes as part of National Nestbox Week. 

The aim is to encourage the community to make homes for birds from scratch or buy one to build from a shop. 

Miss Watts, assistant head of school at Godmanchester Bridge Academy, said: “It's been a great opportunity for the school to work with the local housebuilders.  

“Our children enjoyed building the bird boxes and positioning them around the school grounds.” 

One of the nest boxes donated by Barratt and David Wilson Homes to Godmanchester Bridge Academy

One of the nest boxes donated by Barratt and David Wilson Homes to Godmanchester Bridge Academy. - Credit: Barratt/ David Wilson Homes

Alongside the nest box donation, the developer has also developed a digital bird quiz which aims to highlight how residents in the county can help to provide a space for wildlife in their gardens. 

Will Phair, sales director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “The nest box donation and the bird box quiz are just some of the many activities that we undertake to do more for nature, not least our long-term partnership with the RSPB, so it’s great that we can get all generations involved in learning about their surroundings.” 

To take part in the quiz, please visit: https://birdhousequiz.co.uk/ 

